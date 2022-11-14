Prime Focus standalone net profit declines 80.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 46.61% to Rs 16.21 croreNet profit of Prime Focus declined 80.43% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 46.61% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.2130.36 -47 OPM %33.7465.12 -PBDT9.8423.23 -58 PBT1.447.47 -81 NP1.447.36 -80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Mon,November 14 2022 17:15 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read