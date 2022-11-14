Prime Focus standalone net profit declines 80.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 46.61% to Rs 16.21 crore Net profit of Prime Focus declined 80.43% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 46.61% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.2130.36 -47 OPM %33.7465.12 -PBDT9.8423.23 -58 PBT1.447.47 -81 NP1.447.36 -80 Net profit of Prime Focus declined 80.43% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 46.61% to Rs 16.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.2130.3633.7465.129.8423.231.447.471.447.36



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)