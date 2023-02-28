Primo Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JSW Energy Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 February 2023.

Primo Chemicals Ltd surged 9.64% to Rs 72.25 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

JSW Energy Ltd soared 7.46% to Rs 224.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75634 shares in the past one month.

Uflex Ltd spiked 7.18% to Rs 379.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21363 shares in the past one month.

Adani Enterprises Ltd exploded 7.11% to Rs 1279.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 6.23% to Rs 194.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

