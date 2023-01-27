Pritika Auto Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aveer Foods Ltd, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd, Vibrant Global Capital Ltd and Goyal Aluminiums Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2023.

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd surged 15.63% to Rs 19.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76788 shares in the past one month.

Aveer Foods Ltd spiked 9.62% to Rs 291.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8891 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14070 shares in the past one month.

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd soared 9.11% to Rs 363.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2615 shares in the past one month.

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd exploded 7.42% to Rs 52.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1922 shares in the past one month.

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd added 6.19% to Rs 205.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25999 shares in the past one month.

