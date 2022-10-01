Pro Fin Capital Services fixes record date for bonus issue
By Capital Market | Last Updated at October 01 2022 10:31 IST
Record date is 14 October 2022Pro Fin Capital Services has fixed 14 October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus equity shares in ratio of 2:1. Bonus share will be issued to the holders of the equity shares to whom the company has issued shares by way of preferential issue on 06 May 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMMARKET BEAT
- Infosys could announce a buyback along with its Q2FY23 results: Jefferies
- More rate hikes, eye on rupee: How experts interpret RBI's 50-bps rate hike
- Adani Green Energy up 20% on heavy volume; exchange data shows block deal
- How should India respond to future shocks in an off-balance changed world?
- Post rate hike by RBI, SBI, BoB look stronger than private banks on charts
- Web Exclusive Infosys could announce a buyback along with its Q2FY23 results: Jefferies
- Sensex jumps 1,017 pts on RBI's 50-bps hike; Nifty nears 17,100; banks lead
- Web Exclusive Nifty Bank gains 3% post RBI's 50 bps hike; analysts see more headroom
- Web Exclusive Post rate hike by RBI, SBI, BoB look stronger than private banks on charts
- RBI policy: Repo rate hiked by 50 bps to 5.9%; FY23 GDP forecast cut to 7%
- Amazon launches live video and interactive shopping experience in India
- Office transactions record 29% YoY growth during Q3: Knight Frank India
- MSMEs mainstay of economy, can make India self-reliant: LS Speaker Birla
- Zee Ent shareholders approve reappointment of Punit Goenka on board
- Airox Technologies files Rs 750-cr IPO papers with markets regulator Sebi
- Amazon launches live video and interactive shopping experience in India
- Office transactions record 29% YoY growth during Q3: Knight Frank India
- Monsoon season ends on a high, India records 6% surplus rain: IMD
- MeitY set to revamp National Informatics Centre, make it 'future-ready'
- Higher rates to hit real estate and infrastructure projects, say experts
- RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps to 3-year high; FY23 GDP forecast cut to 7%
- Sebi clears slew of proposals; mandates tighter disclosure norms for IPOs
- ONDC goes live with beta launch in Bengaluru; 161 orders placed on Day 1
- Markets rebound after seven-day losing streak; Sensex zooms 1,000 pts
- Rupee gains on report of RBI nudging oil firms to reduce dollar buys