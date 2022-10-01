Pro Fin Capital Services fixes record date for bonus issue

Record date is 14 October 2022

Pro Fin Capital Services has fixed 14 October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus equity shares in ratio of 2:1. Bonus share will be issued to the holders of the equity shares to whom the company has issued shares by way of preferential issue on 06 May 2022.

First Published: Sat,October 01 2022 10:15 IST
