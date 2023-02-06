Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 71.28% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 309.97 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 71.28% to Rs 76.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 309.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 277.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales309.97277.90 12 OPM %35.1222.25 -PBDT113.1766.42 70 PBT104.9459.83 75 NP76.8044.84 71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Mon,February 06 2023 09:55 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read