PSP Projects soars on bagging orders worth Rs 247 crore
PSP Projects jumped 4.54% to Rs 613.05 after the company said that it has been awarded the contracts worth Rs 247.35 crore from Precast and Government segments.
"With receipt of the above, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to Rs 1,344.24 crore, the company said in a statement.
PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential, and residential projects in India.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 16.58% to Rs 29.04 crore on a 9.68% increase in sales to Rs 348.08 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
