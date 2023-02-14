PTC India consolidated net profit rises 51.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 3016.44 crore

Net profit of PTC India rose 51.79% to Rs 91.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 3016.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3242.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3016.443242.37 -7 OPM %10.268.49 -PBDT167.32109.91 52 PBT141.8284.42 68 NP91.8260.49 52

First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:47 IST
