PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.11% to Rs 195.83 crore Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 0.36% to Rs 52.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.11% to Rs 195.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 242.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales195.83242.09 -19 OPM %91.1788.59 -PBDT71.7771.47 0 PBT70.2769.96 0 NP52.6652.47 0 Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 0.36% to Rs 52.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.11% to Rs 195.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 242.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.195.83242.0991.1788.5971.7771.4770.2769.9652.6652.47



