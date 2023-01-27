Punjab National Bank down for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 50.8, down 5.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.66% rally in NIFTY and a 6.99% spurt in the index.

Punjab National Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 50.8, down 5.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.88% on the day, quoting at 17556.4. The Sensex is at 59263.69, down 1.56%.Punjab National Bank has lost around 7.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has eased around 5.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41647.65, down 3.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 759.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 864.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 51.15, down 5.45% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 28.84 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

