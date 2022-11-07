Punjab & Sind Bank announces appointment of director

Punjab & Sind Bank announced the appointment of Dr Charan Singh as Part Time Non Official Director as well as Non Executive Chairman of Punjab & Sind Bank for a period of two years from the date of notification of his appointment, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Mon,November 07 2022 17:24 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Sidh Management Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Next » Rossari Biotech slips after Q2 PAT declines 8% YoY; EBITDA margin remains stable

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]