Punjab & Sind Bank announces appointment of director
Punjab & Sind Bank announced the appointment of Dr Charan Singh as Part Time Non Official Director as well as Non Executive Chairman of Punjab & Sind Bank for a period of two years from the date of notification of his appointment, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
