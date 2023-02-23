PVR allots 3.67 cr equity shares pursuant to scheme of amalgamation

PVR announced that consequent Scheme of Amalgamation of INOX Leisure with PVR coming into effect, the Board of PVR on 22 February 2023 has approved the allotment of 3,67,01,729 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each (fully paid-up) of the Company, in accordance with the Share Exchange Ratio provided in the Scheme, to such equity shareholders of erstwhile INOX Leisure whose name appears in the register of members, as on the Record Date i.e. 17 February 2023 fixed for the said purpose.

Consequent to the above allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 61,25,10,850/- comprising of 6,12,51,085 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 97,95,28,140/- comprising of 9,79,52,814 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News