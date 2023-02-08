PVR announces change in directorate

With effect from 06 February 2023

PVR announced the following changes in the board of directors pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation between Inox Leisure and PVR that became effect from 06 February 2023:

Pavan Kumar Jain (DIN: 00030098) has been appointed as Chairman, Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 6 February 2023 for a period of five years.

Ajay Bijli (DIN: 00531142) has been re-designated and appointed as Managing Director of the Company with effect from 6 February 2023 for a period of five years.

Sanjeev Kumar (DIN: 00208173) has been re-designated and appointed as Executive Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 6 February 2023 for a period of five years.

Siddharth Jain (DIN: 00030202) has been appointed as Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 6 February 2023 for a period of five years.

Further, Anish Kumar Saraf (DIN: 00322784), Non-Executive Director has tendered his resignation w.e.f. close of business hours on 6 February 2023.

