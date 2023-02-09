Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.53 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.99% to Rs 97.67 crore Net Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 29.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 28.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.99% to Rs 97.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 126.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales97.67126.82 -23 OPM %6.565.17 -PBDT-23.91-21.89 -9 PBT-29.53-28.00 -5 NP-29.53-28.00 -5 Net Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 29.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 28.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.99% to Rs 97.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 126.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.97.67126.826.565.17-23.91-21.89-29.53-28.00-29.53-28.00



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)