Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index gains 1.82%, NIFTY climbs 1.01%
Nifty Financial Services index ended up 1.82% at 17705.5 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HDFC Bank Ltd rose 3.26%, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd jumped 2.64% and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gained 2.50%. The Nifty Financial Services index has fallen 7.00% over last one year compared to the 6.29% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index gained 1.76% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.01% to close at 17185.7 while the SENSEX increased 1.20% to close at 57919.97 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMMARKET REPORT