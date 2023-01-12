Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 0.80%

Nifty Media index ended up 0.80% at 1960.6 today. The index has lost 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Inox Leisure Ltd jumped 3.29%, PVR Ltd rose 2.94% and Nazara Technologies Ltd gained 1.36%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 1.94% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has slid 0.68% and Nifty PSE index has slid 0.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.21% to close at 17858.2 while the SENSEX has declined 0.25% to close at 59958.03 today.

