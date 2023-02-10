Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 1.82%

Nifty Metal index ended down 1.82% at 5773.6 today. The index has slipped 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd shed 4.09%, Welspun Corp Ltd jumped 2.79% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd dropped 2.64%. The Nifty Metal index has fallen 5.00% over last one year compared to the 1.42% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.36% and Nifty Energy index has slid 0.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.21% to close at 17856.5 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.20% to close at 60682.7 today.

First Published: Fri,February 10 2023 16:00 IST
