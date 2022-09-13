Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.28%

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.28% at 6158.9 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Vedanta Ltd added 2.66%, Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped 2.66% and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd rose 2.41%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 5.00% over last one year compared to the 4.12% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index gained 0.91% and Nifty MNC index increased 0.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.75% to close at 18070.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.76% to close at 60571.08 today.

