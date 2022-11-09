Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 3.93%
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.93% at 3835.2 today. The index has gained 28.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India rose 9.39%, Bank of India jumped 8.92% and Punjab National Bank added 7.41%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 26.00% over last one year compared to the 0.62% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.37% and Nifty Pharma index has slid 1.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.25% to close at 18157 while the SENSEX has slid 0.25% to close at 61033.55 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMMARKET REPORT