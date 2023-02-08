R J Shah & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market | | Last Updated at February 08 2023 09:04 IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of R J Shah & Company reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.270 0 OPM %-33.330 -PBDT0.180.04 350 PBT0.160.02 700 NP0.100 0
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
