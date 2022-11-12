R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 2.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.24% to Rs 398.24 crore

Net profit of R Systems International declined 2.15% to Rs 36.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.24% to Rs 398.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 305.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales398.24305.77 30 OPM %13.5815.87 -PBDT54.1853.81 1 PBT45.4646.67 -3 NP36.7937.60 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Sat,November 12 2022 15:41 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 166.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]