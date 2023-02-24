Radico Khaitan Ltd up for third consecutive session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 1161, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25% in last one year as compared to a 4.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 28.15% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1161, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 17453.3. The Sensex is at 59412.28, down 0.32%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 10.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45530.1, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 70.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

