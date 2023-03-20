Radico Khaitan unveils Sangam World Malt Whisky at ProWein 2023

Radico Khaitan unveiled its newest whisky from Rampur Distillery, Sangam World Malt Whisky at ProWein 2023 in Dseldorf. Sangam World Malt Whisky will be launched in the USA, at a retail price of $64.99 to $69.99 for a 70cl bottle and also in the EU, UK, Singapore, Australia and Travel Retail with shipments starting from April 2023.

