Raghunath International consolidated net profit rises 152.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 337.50% to Rs 0.70 crore Net profit of Raghunath International rose 152.38% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 337.50% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.700.16 338 OPM %75.7137.50 -PBDT0.670.25 168 PBT0.670.25 168 NP0.530.21 152



