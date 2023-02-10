Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market | | Last Updated at February 10 2023 09:11 IST
Sales rise 7.99% to Rs 8.38 croreNet profit of Raideep Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 8.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.387.76 8 OPM %-1.43-0.90 -PBDT0.040.08 -50 PBT0.030.06 -50 NP0.360.18 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
-
Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.35% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 1.54% in the September 2022 quarter
-
KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.55% in the September 2022 quarter
-
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 16.22% in the September 2022 quarter
- Divested entire stake in Adani group: Norway sovereign wealth fund
- SC to hear plea seeking probe into Hindenburg report on Friday
- LIC's net income jumps manifold to Rs 8,334.2 crore in December quarter
- Stocks of Adani Group remain in MSCI indices after quarterly review
- Latest LIVE: Death toll due to earthquake more than 20,000 in Turkey, Syria
- Q&A What does Mark Mobius think of the Adani – Hindenburg saga?
- Stocks of Adani Group remain in MSCI indices after quarterly review; weightages revised
- Divested entire stake in Adani group: Norway sovereign wealth fund
- CDSL demat tally tops 80 million, overall count crosses 111 million
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex slips 200 pts, Nifty50 below 17,850; LIC gains 3%
- Manappuram Finance plans to rope in private equity player for MFI unit
- Adani Total Gas Q3 results: Net profit rises 17%, revenue up 27%
- BharatPe refutes Ashneer Grover's claim of data breach 150 mn users
- Trai initiates talks on digital connectivity infra provider authorisation
- IndiGo 'inadvertently' leaves behind 37 bags of flyers at Hyderabad airport
- Karnataka govt, Samsung body ink MoU to set up 'IoT Innovation Lab'
- Manappuram Finance plans to rope in private equity player for MFI unit
- Case for having insurers cater to niche sectors: Irdai's Rakesh Joshi
- The life insurance sector's trouble with taxation on high-value policies
- Round table: Changes to Insurance Act a redefining moment, say experts
- LIC Q3 results: Net profit surges multi-fold to Rs 6,334.19 crore
- Fresh troubles: Adani Group stocks decline on MSCI free float review
- Manappuram Finance plans to rope in private equity player for MFI unit
- Adani Total Gas Q3 results: Net profit rises 17%, revenue up 27%
- Trent's outperformance likely to continue on strong topline momentum