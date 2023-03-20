Rail Vikas Nigam JV emerges lowest bidder for Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway project
Rail Vikas Nigam announced that TTIPL-RVNL Consortium (Tracks & Towers Infratech - Rail Vikas Nigam) emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for NHAI Project of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Sonepurbigha village to junction with NH-22 (Chatra Bypass) near Chatra from km 184.700 to km 222.000 under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package-8).
The cost of project is Rs. 1271.99 crore (TTIPL Share is 51% and RVNL Share is 49%).
