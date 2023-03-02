Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kiri Industries Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 March 2023.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd surged 13.82% to Rs 66.61 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 46.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 305.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11196 shares in the past one month.

Macrotech Developers Ltd soared 9.41% to Rs 924.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21563 shares in the past one month.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd rose 6.60% to Rs 29.22. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd jumped 6.14% to Rs 603.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30368 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15711 shares in the past one month.

