RailTel gains on bagging order worth Rs 186 cr

RailTel Corporation of India rose 3.59% to Rs 132.70 after the company received an order worth Rs 186.19 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) for providing MPLS VPN services at 529 locations under SECL command area for five years.

As per the order, the project will be executed from 22 December 2022 to 21 December 2027.

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. As on 30 June 2022, the Government of India holds 72.84% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.2% to Rs 55.24 crore despite of 19.6% rise in net sales to Rs 428.71 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

