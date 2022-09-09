Rain Industries update on its European operations

Rain Cabon temporarily shuts operating unit in Europe for potential natural gas shortage

Rain Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rain Carbon Inc. has temporarily closed an operating unit in Europe and is developing additional energy-related contingency plans for its other European production units in anticipation of potential natural gas shortages and price spikes during the upcoming winter months resulting from the unprecedented and unpredictable geopolitical environment.

Rain Carbon's European footprint is essential to the company's global operations, and these decisions are being made be taken to ensure the long-term viability of operations. Additionally, the company is closely monitoring its suppliers and customers, as some of them are taking similar actions that could indirectly or directly impact operations as well. Any measures taken are expected to be temporary, and Rain Carbon is fully committed to returning to full operations when the situation improves.

