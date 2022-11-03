Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 35.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.60% to Rs 313.05 crore Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 35.24% to Rs 61.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.60% to Rs 313.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 266.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales313.05266.20 18 OPM %34.9933.51 -PBDT103.8181.77 27 PBT81.3761.24 33 NP61.1345.20 35



