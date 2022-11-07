Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit declines 12.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 30.97 crore Net profit of Raj Oil Mills declined 12.75% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 30.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales30.9729.07 7 OPM %3.844.30 -PBDT1.191.27 -6 PBT0.870.95 -8 NP0.891.02 -13



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)