Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 570.19 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.32% to Rs 4631.91 crore Net Loss of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reported to Rs 570.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 605.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.32% to Rs 4631.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3786.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4631.913786.83 22 OPM %14.2715.69 -PBDT-81.4822.21 PL PBT-618.17-514.11 -20 NP-570.19-605.67 6 Net Loss of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reported to Rs 570.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 605.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.32% to Rs 4631.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3786.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4631.913786.8314.2715.69-81.4822.21-618.17-514.11-570.19-605.67



