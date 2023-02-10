Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.19 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 80.99% to Rs 139.04 crore

Net Loss of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 21.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 19.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 80.99% to Rs 139.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales139.0476.82 81 OPM %-9.59-11.51 -PBDT-15.05-13.65 -10 PBT-21.19-19.74 -7 NP-21.19-19.74 -7

First Published: Fri,February 10 2023 07:38 IST
