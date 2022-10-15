Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.59% to Rs 6.78 crore Net profit of Ramasigns Industries declined 47.37% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.59% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.7810.21 -34 OPM %6.348.91 -PBDT0.530.72 -26 PBT0.400.59 -32 NP0.300.57 -47



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)