Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 33.59% to Rs 6.78 croreNet profit of Ramasigns Industries declined 47.37% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.59% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.7810.21 -34 OPM %6.348.91 -PBDT0.530.72 -26 PBT0.400.59 -32 NP0.300.57 -47
First Published: Sat,October 15 2022 17:46 IST
