Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 97.75% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 9.94% to Rs 303.57 croreNet profit of Ramco Industries declined 97.75% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.94% to Rs 303.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 337.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales303.57337.08 -10 OPM %3.1715.19 -PBDT9.7052.84 -82 PBT1.6044.07 -96 NP0.8437.39 -98
First Published: Fri,January 27 2023 14:17 IST
