Ramco Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market | | Last Updated at February 01 2023 14:31 IST
Sales rise 1.17% to Rs 127.50 croreNet Loss of Ramco Systems reported to Rs 50.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 25.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.17% to Rs 127.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 126.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales127.50126.03 1 OPM %-22.42-6.59 -PBDT-30.66-8.00 -283 PBT-51.44-26.94 -91 NP-50.27-25.16 -100
