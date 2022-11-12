Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 122.11% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 113.44% to Rs 5575.95 croreNet profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 122.11% to Rs 261.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 113.44% to Rs 5575.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2612.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5575.952612.38 113 OPM %7.267.10 -PBDT371.90205.96 81 PBT315.65160.07 97 NP261.91117.92 122
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,November 12 2022 15:42 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read