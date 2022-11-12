Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 122.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 113.44% to Rs 5575.95 crore Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 122.11% to Rs 261.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 113.44% to Rs 5575.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2612.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5575.952612.38 113 OPM %7.267.10 -PBDT371.90205.96 81 PBT315.65160.07 97 NP261.91117.92 122



