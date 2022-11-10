RateGain achieves two awards at 2022 World Travel-Tech Awards

Recognized as world's Best Channel Manager and Best Car Rental Technology provider

RateGain Travel Technologies today announced that it had been recognized in two categories at the recently concluded 2022 World Travel-Tech Awards organized by World Travel Award.

RateGain was recognized as the world's best channel manager, for its connectivity solution that provides unlimited ARI updates, enterprise level analytics and easy discovery of new source markets using artificial intelligence.

In addition to this, RateGain was also recognized as the Best Car Rental Technology provider for its latest AI-powered revenue management platform Rev AI that helps car rentals increase their revenue without investing thousands of dollars, making every forecast profitable.

