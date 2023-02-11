RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 171959.70% to Rs 1152.80 crore Net Loss of RattanIndia Enterprises reported to Rs 34.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 171959.70% to Rs 1152.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1152.800.67 171960 OPM %-1.19-814.93 -PBDT-25.49-5.47 -366 PBT-27.67-5.57 -397 NP-34.23-5.52 -520



