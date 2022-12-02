Raymond Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dish TV India Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd and Hindware Home Innovation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2022.

Raymond Ltd surged 13.80% to Rs 1555.4 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29021 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd soared 12.53% to Rs 23.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd spiked 12.35% to Rs 19.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

HLE Glascoat Ltd gained 9.22% to Rs 699.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5472 shares in the past one month.

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd jumped 8.24% to Rs 373.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5767 shares in the past one month.

