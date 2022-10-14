Raymond Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Max Financial Services Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd and Cochin Shipyard Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2022.

Raymond Ltd crashed 5.03% to Rs 1171.45 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 51415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43592 shares in the past one month.

Max Financial Services Ltd tumbled 4.57% to Rs 705.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44857 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd lost 4.21% to Rs 10.91. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd slipped 3.79% to Rs 275.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd corrected 2.99% to Rs 526.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

