RBI Reports Bank Credit Growth Easing To 16.8% In October-December

According to the quarterly statistics on bank deposits and credit, released by the Reserve Bank of India on Monday, bank credit growth (y-o-y) stood at 16.8 per cent in December 2022 as compared with 17.2 per cent a quarter ago and 8.4 per cent a year ago.

Growth in credit was led by bank branches in metropolitan centres, which account for nearly 60 per cent of the total credit by SCBs and recorded 17.2 per cent rise (y-o-y) in lending; urban, semi-urban and rural centers also recorded double digit credit growth.

Public sector banks increased their credit portfolio by 15.7 per cent during the calendar year 2022 (4.7 per cent in the year 2021); corresponding growth for private sector banks, however, remained higher at 19.1 per cent (13.1 per cent a year ago).

Aggregate deposits increased by 10.3 per cent (y-o-y) in December 2022 (9.6 per cent a year ago), led by 13.2 per cent growth in term deposits; current and savings deposits recorded moderate growth of 4.6 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively.

Deposit mobilization by public sector banks improved to 8.8 per cent growth (y-o-y) in December 2022 (6.9 per cent a year ago) though it remained lower than 13.2 per cent growth in deposits with private sector banks. The all-India credit-deposit (C-D) ratio increased further to 75.9 per cent in December 2022 (74.8 per cent in the previous quarter and 71.6 per cent in December 2021); it remained above 100 per cent for Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News