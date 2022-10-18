RBL Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 128.55, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.41% in last one year as compared to a 5.07% drop in NIFTY and a 1.84% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20743.75, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 129.2, up 1.33% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.01 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

