RBL Bank Ltd spurts 1.37%, rises for third straight session
RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 126.2, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.73% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% jump in NIFTY and a 9.84% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
RBL Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 126.2, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17850.55. The Sensex is at 59833.1, up 0.24%. RBL Bank Ltd has gained around 30.17% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20603.3, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 328.21 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 127.1, up 1.68% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 26.73% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% jump in NIFTY and a 9.84% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 12.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.
