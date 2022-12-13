Real Estate shares fall
Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 26.04 points or 0.73% at 3555.69 at 13:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.89%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.44%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.12%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.57%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.48%), DLF Ltd (down 0.27%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.16%).
On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.92%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.58%) moved up.
At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 351.46 or 0.57% at 62482.03.
The Nifty 50 index was up 90.85 points or 0.49% at 18588.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 100.02 points or 0.34% at 29765.39.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.92 points or 0.23% at 9271.71.
On BSE,1994 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT