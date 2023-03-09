Real Estate stocks slide
Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 29.79 points or 0.91% at 3226.24 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.37%), DLF Ltd (down 1.35%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.33%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.27%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.7%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.12%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.07%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.07%).
On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.67%), turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 441.6 or 0.73% at 59906.49.
The Nifty 50 index was down 128.05 points or 0.72% at 17626.35.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 20.88 points or 0.07% at 28152.58.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.44 points or 0.29% at 8868.12.
On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1731 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.
