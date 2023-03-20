Real Estate stocks slide
Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 74.35 points or 2.32% at 3125.24 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 5.27%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.3%),DLF Ltd (down 3.28%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.15%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.99%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.34%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.21%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.17%).
On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.54%), turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 806.87 or 1.39% at 57183.03.
The Nifty 50 index was down 242 points or 1.42% at 16858.05.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 363.23 points or 1.34% at 26804.51.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 135.48 points or 1.58% at 8456.62.
On BSE,913 shares were trading in green, 2630 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.
