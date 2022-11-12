Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 147.79% to Rs 3.37 croreNet profit of Regency Fincorp rose 133.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 147.79% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.371.36 148 OPM %83.6865.44 -PBDT0.480.24 100 PBT0.380.16 138 NP0.280.12 133
First Published: Sat,November 12 2022 15:42 IST
