Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 147.79% to Rs 3.37 crore Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 133.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 147.79% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.371.36 148 OPM %83.6865.44 -PBDT0.480.24 100 PBT0.380.16 138 NP0.280.12 133 Net profit of Regency Fincorp rose 133.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 147.79% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.371.3683.6865.440.480.240.380.160.280.12 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



