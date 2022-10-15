Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 11.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 0.72% to Rs 16.62 croreNet profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 11.37% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.72% to Rs 16.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.6216.74 -1 OPM %-1.814.36 -PBDT4.675.76 -19 PBT3.183.20 -1 NP2.262.55 -11
First Published: Sat,October 15 2022 14:12 IST
