Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 11.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.72% to Rs 16.62 crore Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 11.37% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.72% to Rs 16.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.6216.74 -1 OPM %-1.814.36 -PBDT4.675.76 -19 PBT3.183.20 -1 NP2.262.55 -11 Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 11.37% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.72% to Rs 16.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.6216.74-1.814.364.675.763.183.202.262.55 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



