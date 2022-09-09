Reliance Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Titagarh Wagons Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2022.

Reliance Power Ltd tumbled 9.86% to Rs 19.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 165.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 179.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd crashed 9.65% to Rs 162.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd lost 7.08% to Rs 187.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Titagarh Wagons Ltd plummeted 5.44% to Rs 161.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd slipped 5.28% to Rs 86.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

