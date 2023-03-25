Reliance's Alok Agarwal takes on role of Senior Advisor to CMD

Reliance Industries announced that Alok Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the Company will assume a new role as Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company assisting him on a wide range of strategic issues with effect from 01 June 2023, after 30 years of distinguished service. Powered by Capital Market - Live News



